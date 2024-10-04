National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 80,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 756,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.