Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Reduced by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 58,594 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

