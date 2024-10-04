Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

