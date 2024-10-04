Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $12.92 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

