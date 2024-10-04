Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $12.79 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

