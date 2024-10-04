Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 72,641 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

