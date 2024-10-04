85,933 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VONG opened at $95.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

