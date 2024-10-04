Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $8.12 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

