Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

