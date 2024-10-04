Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

