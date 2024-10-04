Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 221,796 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.