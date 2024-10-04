Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,796. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.