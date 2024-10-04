Ricky Sandler Sells 232,844 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 232,844 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.25), for a total value of £1,783,585.04 ($2,385,747.78).



On Thursday, September 12th, Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of Entain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.46), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,494,051.50).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of Entain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,308,361.96).

Shares of ENT stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 763.60 ($10.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,138. Entain Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,034 ($13.83). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 655.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -2,968.75%.

ENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.64) to GBX 1,030 ($13.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,029.80 ($13.77).



Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

