Internet Computer Price Hits $8.33 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $8.33 or 0.00013383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $72.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00042429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,718,024 coins and its circulating supply is 471,613,375 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

