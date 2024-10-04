Rublix Price Down 10.1% This Week (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Rublix token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $40,101.34 and approximately $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rublix alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00252862 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00207392 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.