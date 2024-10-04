Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 544,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Ndwm LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 365,371 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

