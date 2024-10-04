Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

