Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

SHOP stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

