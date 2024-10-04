Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $9.49 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTCS opened at $90.19 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.