Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $9.56 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.