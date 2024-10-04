Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 351,125 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 351,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.