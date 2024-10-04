Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,785 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

