Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 98,977 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,552,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

