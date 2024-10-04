Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 537,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 26.85% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $20.98.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
Western Asset Total Return ETF Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.