Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 537,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 26.85% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

