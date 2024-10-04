Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 218,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,754,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

