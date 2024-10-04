372,430 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

XCEM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

