Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 213,047 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

