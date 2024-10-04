Maven Securities LTD Cuts Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $31.92 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.