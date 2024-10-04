Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $77.46.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

