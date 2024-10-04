Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $125.75.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

