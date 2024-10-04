NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,314.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 51.4% during the second quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 843.8% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 510,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 772.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

