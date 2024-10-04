512 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

