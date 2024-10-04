Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $206.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.61 and its 200 day moving average is $247.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.69) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

