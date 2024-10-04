The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 249.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

