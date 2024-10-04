Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 172,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after buying an additional 838,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

