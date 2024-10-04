Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.