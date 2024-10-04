Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.78.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $183.56 and a one year high of $269.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

