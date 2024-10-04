Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,027.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

