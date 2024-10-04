Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,226,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 575,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE MGY opened at $26.25 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

