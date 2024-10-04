iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 237,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 165,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 96,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $99.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

