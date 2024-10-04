Rockland Trust Co. Has $25.90 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $951.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $958.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $888.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $825.47.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

