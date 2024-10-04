SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $88,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $247.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

