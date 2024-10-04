Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.0% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON opened at $202.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

