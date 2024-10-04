JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 77,678 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $449.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

