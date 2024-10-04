iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $53,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.21 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

