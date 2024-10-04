First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

