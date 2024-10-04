Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 74,008 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.