Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

