Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,889,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

