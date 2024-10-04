Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $241.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day moving average of $342.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

